Maurizio Sarri passes his verdict on coaching Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has been named the new manager of Juventus, and one of the major questions since the appointment has been how he will manage Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian takes charge of a Juventus team with some big personalities, but none bigger than arguably the best player in the world in Cristiano Ronaldo.

When quizzed about just that burning question following his appointment, Sarri spoke candidly about making Ronaldo better and helping him break more records.

Sarri compared it to his situation at Chelsea, and talked about this being a step forward.

“At Chelsea I coached some very strong players, but training Cristiano will be yet another step forward. I’d like to help him break some new records,” the former Napoli and Chelsea boss said.

There is no doubt that Juventus have bagged a quality manager, but will he be as successful as his predecessor in Massimiliano Allegri? Only time will truly tell.

As far as things stand now, exciting times appear to be ahead for both Sarri and the Juventus fans.