Maurizio Sarri labels Chelsea a team of individuals after being appointed Juventus manager

Maurizio Sarri has been unveiled as the new manager of Juventus, and has now opened up about his former side Chelsea soon after being announced.

Sarri won the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophy with the Blues, and ensured the club will play UEFA Champions League (UCL) football next season, but clearly had some other thoughts in his mind too as he took to the Juventus hot seat.

The Italian compared Chelsea to another former team in Napoli, describing one as a team of individuals, and the other as a team that could all play well together, as reported by The Evening Standard.

“Chelsea is a team made up of players, probably who have a higher technical level but with individual characteristics,” Sarri said.

“They have players who play on the flank, want to play one v ones so from that point of view, the football they play is less fluid, less smooth.

“Compared to Napoli where they could all play well [together], at Chelsea there were seven or eight players playing individualistically. They were effective, solid and that was so not so easy to defeat.”

On the focus of the media on his work at Chelsea, Sarri had this to say.

“The world of the English media is well known to everyone – there are some great newspapers and also some tabloids, whose quality is lower.

“All the criticism, attacks and pressure you have to undergo will strengthen you and become stronger.”