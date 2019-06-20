Juventus sell Orsolini to Bologna for €15m

Juventus have sold Riccardo Orsolini to Bologna, where he had previously been on loan, for €15million.

Orsolini, who joined Juve from Ascoli in January 2017, spent 18 months on loan at Bologna, helping them to a 10th-place finish in Serie A under Sinisa Mihajlovic last season.

The Italy Under-21 international scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 league appearances in 2018-19.

Orsolini had previously seen a temporary move to Atalanta cut short after failing to break into the first team.