Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo in contact with Real Madrid teammates as ‘unofficial sporting director’ of Juventus

Juventus have suddenly found themselves in a bit of transition, with former manager Massimiliano Allegri moving on, and Maurizio Sarri taking his place. Cristiano Ronaldo too, is in the midst of all this.

Ronaldo has taken on a new unofficial role at Juventus, and it appears to be bearing fruit as Calcio Mercato report that he could be doing the job of a sporting director and urging players to join the Bianconeri.

As many as four players could come in to Juventus as a result of that, with the report suggesting that one of them is James Rodriguez. He looks set for a move to Napoli as things stand, but a talk with CR7 has taken place for a possible move to Juve instead.

Marcelo also appears to be a candidate, with the two Portuguese-speaking friends having played for a considerable amount of time at Real Madrid together.

Matthijs De Ligt is another name that has come up, with the report saying that Ronaldo told the Dutchman to join Juventus during their UEFA Nations League match recently.

And finally, Joao Felix could also be on the agenda, with the Portuguese connection between the duo well and truly on, and a possible move to Juventus beckoning for the youngster too.