Frosinone appoint Alessandro Nesta after Serie A relegation

Frosinone were relegated from Serie A in the 2018-19 season and they have appointed former Italy defender Alessandro Nesta as their coach.

Former Italy defender Alessandro Nesta has been appointed as the new head coach of Frosinone.

Marco Baroni was unable to prevent Frosinone’s relegation from Serie A last season and his replacement in the dugout is former Lazio, AC Milan and Italy centre-back Nesta.

Frosinone confirmed Nesta’s arrival on Monday, with the 43-year-old signing a two-year deal at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Nesta started his coaching career in the United States with Miami FC and he led Perugia in Serie B last season, missing out on promotion through the play-offs.