Francesco Totti cited Roma’s reluctance to involve him in decision making as a key reason behind his exit but the club have hit back.

Roma branded the accusations made by Francesco Totti in a parting shot at the club “fanciful and far from reality”.

Totti officially stepped down as a director of Roma on Monday, bringing an end to his 30-year stay in the Italian capital.

Speaking at an explosive press conference to explain the reasons behind his exit, the former captain hit out at the Serie A side for not taking his views into consideration during his two-year stint in the position.

“I never had the chance to express myself,” Totti told reporters. “They never involved me. The first year that can happen but by the second [year] I understood what they wanted to do.

“They knew of my desire to offer a lot to this squad but they never wanted it. They kept me out of everything. It’s a day that I hoped never would have come.”

Roma released a statement on their official website to respond to Totti’s claims, reiterating the 42-year-old chose to resign instead of taking up a new role as technical director – as revealed by American owner James Pallotta last week.

“The club is extremely disappointed to learn that Francesco Totti has announced that he has decided to leave the club and not take up the position of technical director of Roma,” the statement read. “We offered this role to him after Monchi’s exit, for which we were awaiting his answer.

“We believed that the role offered to Francesco is one of the most senior positions at the club and obviously requires total dedication and commitment, something that is expected of all senior managers within the club.

“We were prepared to be patient with Francesco and help him achieve the transition from being a great footballer into a great manager. To demonstrate this commitment to Francesco, the role of technical director was offered to him – a role that we believed he could grow into and one in which we offered to support him in while he adapts.

“While we understand how hard it must be for him to take this decision to leave AS Roma after 30 years, we believe that his perception of the facts and decisions made at the club are both fanciful and far from reality.”

A month on from Daniele De Rossi announcing his exit, Totti also suggested Romans have been forced out of the Stadio Olimpico since Pallotta took over in 2011.

And the one-club man made clear he would consider a return should there be a change of ownership further down the line.

The club statement continued: “Regarding the repeated references to a possible comeback with a new ownership, combined with information about interested parties collected by him around the world, we hope that this was not meant to be an inappropriate anticipation of a takeover attempt of the club, a scenario that would be very sensitive as Roma is a listed company.

“The club’s investor group have absolutely no intention of putting Roma up for sale, now or in the future. We wish Francesco only good luck with what he decides to do next.”