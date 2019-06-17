5 players Maurizio Sarri will attempt to sign at Juventus

After weeks of speculation, Juventus officially announced that they’ve appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s replacement. Sarri will need a few new faces to deploy his attacking style of play and here are five players who he will attempt to sign at his new club.

#5. Kieran Trippier

Juventus have Joao Cancelo and Mattia De Sciglio as right-back options at the moment but Cancelo is closing in on a move to Manchester City and De Sciglio hasn’t lived up to the promise he showed early in his professional career.

Kieran Trippier was one of England’s standout players at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but he couldn’t carry that form into the 2018/19 season with Spurs. However, Trippier is a man in demand in the Serie A with Napoli and Juventus keeping tabs on the player. In fact, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Trippier is a player they’re evaluating but Napoli could face stiff competition from rivals Juventus for the player.

Trippier himself has added fuel to the fire by refusing to rule out a potential transfer in the summer after the Champions League final. He said, “Everybody’s got a decision to make, no matter what.”

#4. Federico Chiesa

Juventus keep tabs on the best young players in the Serie A and sign them at a young age for a relatively cheap fee. The best examples from their current squad are Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

The next youngster Juventus could snap up from a Serie A rival is Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa. Aged just 21-years-old, Chiesa already has 22 goals in 113 games at club level and has also been capped 13 times at the senior level by Italy.

It is rumoured that the Viola have rejected an offer worth €40 million for Chiesa from Juventus but a move could happen in the future with Juve sending Marko Pjaca in the opposite direction on loan.

Chiesa will add some much-needed depth in the wide areas for Juventus as their current options Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Bernardeschi had a combined total of five goals between them in 2018/19.

#3. Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has scored 111 goals in only 188 Serie A games for Inter and with the same club, he has won two Capocannoniere given to the highest goalscorer in the Serie A at the end of a season.

Despite his impressive performances for Inter, the club is looking to offload him this summer after a massive fallout which ended with him being frozen out of the squad for a lengthy period.

It is rumoured that Inter are attempting to pull off a swap deal involving Icardi and Romelu Lukaku but Manchester United are not keen on signing the Argentine. However, Juventus have been keen on signing him for a while now but Inter are holding out on a swap deal involving Dybala or for a huge sum of money.

Juve could use with a younger striker who is accustomed to the league as Gonzalo Higuain is 31-years-old and Mario Mandzukic is 33-years-old at the moment.

#2. Jorginho

When Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea, he brought Jorginho with him to the club as the Brazil-born Italian international was key to the possession-based system he used at Napoli. Jorginho had a decent season at Chelsea but he was often criticized by the press and fans alike in Chelsea’s defeats and this could prompt him to return to Italy with Sarri.

Sarri has players like Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Sami Khedira as midfield options but not all of them will thrive in the three-man midfield he sets up.

Jorginho was a huge success at Napoli and was a crucial member of the Napoli side that racked up 91 points in the Serie A in 2017/18. Given the lack of appreciation for him in England, he may not think twice about reuniting with Sarri.

#1. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has been a talking point for a while now but the player added life to those discussions recently by hinting that it is time for him to have a ‘new challenge’.

The Frenchman has been one of United’s best players since his arrival but the club is in a precarious situation at the moment and that could be a reason why he wants to move elsewhere.

It is rumoured that Real Madrid are keen on signing the midfielder but they could face stiff competition from his former club Juventus. Pogba spent four seasons at Juve during which he racked up 34 goals and 43 assists in only 178 games.

If he returns to Juventus, then Pogba can have the sort of impact Marek Hamsik had at Napoli under Sarri. The Slovakian scored 30 goals in the three seasons he played under Sarri and given Pogba’s talent, he could eclipse those numbers.