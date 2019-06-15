Rumour Has It: Beckham’s Inter Miami make Icardi offer

We round up the front and back pages across the world as Saturday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear again.

David Beckham is keen to make a splash when Inter Miami FC enter MLS in 2020.

And he has reportedly identified former Inter captain Mauro Icardi as a player to lead the club’s attack in the United States.

Icardi is out of favour in Milan and could be set for a switch to the sunny beaches of south Florida.

TOP STORY – BECKHAM EYES ICARDI

Inter outcast Mauro Icardi has received an offer from David Beckham’s Inter Miami, according to Argentine news agency Telam.

Icardi was stripped of the Inter captaincy in 2018-19 and new head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly determined to sell the striker.

With Icardi’s future in Milan uncertain amid apparent interest from Serie A champions Juventus, a move to Miami for the 2020 season could tempt the 26-year-old and his family.

ROUND-UP

– Inter’s determination to part with Mauro Icardi is so they can reportedly free up funds to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. However, Corriere dello Sport claims the Italian club have rejected the possibility of a player exchange as the Red Devils look to include centre-back Milan Skriniar in a potential swap deal.

– The Sun reports Arsenal are ramping up their efforts to raise funds by selling maligned playmaker Mesut Ozil. The Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League again and Unai Emery is looking to continue his rebuild.

Arsenal ramp up efforts to sell Ozil to raise funds for summer spending spreehttps://t.co/GGr53g8HL0 — The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) June 14, 2019

– LaLiga championsare willing to offer €25million to signleft-back, according to Sport. Barca want to provide competition for Jordi Alba.

– According to le10sport, Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ajax and Brazil star David Neres, who is on international duty at the Copa America. PSG have also reportedly made an enquiry for Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims.

– The Daily Mail reports Tottenham are not looking to sign Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is believed to be a target for Manchester United.