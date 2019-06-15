Social media trolls Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes self claim for Ballon d’Or 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been afraid to put himself out there and his latest social media post about all his achievements in 2018/19 was practically a PR campaign for the Ballon d’Or 2019. The fans naturally reacted.
Lionel Messi, who’s had yet another stupendous season in terms of goalscoring numbers, looked a shoe-in for the award before Barcelona crumbled against Liverpool in the Champions League and meekly conceded the Copa del Rey finals to Valencia.
Winning the Champions League, coupled with leading Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League finals, was when Virgil van Dijk’s candicacy for the award really shone through.
However, Ronaldo’s Nations Cup victory with Portugal seems to have catapulted the Portuguese sensation right back into the mix despite returning middling goal scoring numbers this season. After all, he did win three trophies – the Italian Super Cup, Serie A and the UEFA Nations League.
But the favourites are still firmly either Virgil van Dijk or Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, it would seem, felt the need to do a spot of PR to boost his name into consideration further.
Naturally, fans saw right through his attempts and trolled him in the comments section of his post.
What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: – Italian Supercup winning goal; – Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; – Nations League win and hat-trick; – First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; – First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; – First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; – First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you! 🇵🇹🇮🇹🌍 🤜🏻🤛🏻🙌🏻💪🏻