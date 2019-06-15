Social media trolls Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes self claim for Ballon d’Or 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been afraid to put himself out there and his latest social media post about all his achievements in 2018/19 was practically a PR campaign for the Ballon d’Or 2019. The fans naturally reacted.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a thank you message to the fans after the 2018/19 season but in reality, it came across more as a PR campaign for the Ballon d’Or 2019.

Lionel Messi, who’s had yet another stupendous season in terms of goalscoring numbers, looked a shoe-in for the award before Barcelona crumbled against Liverpool in the Champions League and meekly conceded the Copa del Rey finals to Valencia.

Winning the Champions League, coupled with leading Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League finals, was when Virgil van Dijk’s candicacy for the award really shone through.

However, Ronaldo’s Nations Cup victory with Portugal seems to have catapulted the Portuguese sensation right back into the mix despite returning middling goal scoring numbers this season. After all, he did win three trophies – the Italian Super Cup, Serie A and the UEFA Nations League.

But the favourites are still firmly either Virgil van Dijk or Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, it would seem, felt the need to do a spot of PR to boost his name into consideration further.

Naturally, fans saw right through his attempts and trolled him in the comments section of his post.