Cristiano Ronaldo makes an Instagram post on all the records he has broken in 2018/19

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a message to his fans after the completion of his first season at Juventus – but also made it a point to indicate everything he’s achieved in 2018/19.

The Portuguese sensation posted a message on Instagram thanking all the fans for their support after his successful debut season at Juventus. Ronaldo, 34, ended the season with 28 goals and 13 assists.

He also added Italian Supercup, Serie A and UEFA Nations League trophies to his silverware collection.

“I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderful way I was welcomed in Italy!

You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart!”

Ronaldo then went on to detail why the season was personally important to him as well, listing out all of the personal milestones that he scaled in 2018/19.

– Italian Supercup winning goal;

– Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals;

– Nations League win and hat-trick;

– First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League;

– First Player to win 10 UEFA titles;

– First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League;

– First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo may be trailing Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk in the Ballon d’Or 2019 race, but it certainly isn’t for the want of PR from his end!