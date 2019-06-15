Major update in Cristiano Ronaldo rape case; Juventus star served with court papers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been served with federal court papers in the lawsuit Kathryn Mayorga brought upon him, alleging that he raped her in 2009.

It was reported that Mayorga recently withdrew her lawsuit from the state court in Nevada as the rigid laws associated with the state court meant that it was getting hard for her legal team to advance proceedings.

TMZ now reports that her team has served Cristiano Ronaldo with federal court papers so that the case can move forward.

Ronaldo’s team of lawyers have also drawn up their own court papers asking for the judge permission to file a 46-page document which will serve to exonerate their client and have the case dismissed.

Ronaldo, 34, had allegedly settled with Mayorga in a non disclosure agreement worth $375,000 on the back of the incident in the Las Vegas night club in 2009.

However, Mayorga wanted to void that agreement and filed a lawsuit against him in October of 2018, stating that she was still in a ‘fragile emotional state’ due to the incident.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, following up with the Italian Super Copa and the Serie A titles that he won with Juventus.

Following the match, he hinted that he should be part of the Ballon d’Or 2019 conversation due to the number of trophies he’s managed to win this season.