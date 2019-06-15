Genoa appoint Andreazzoli, ending Prandelli’s tenure

Cesare Prandelli has left his post at Genoa, with the Serie A club appointing former Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli as their new coach.

Andreazzoli led Empoli back to Serie A in 2017-18, though was sacked in November of last year before taking over again in March.

However, the 65-year-old was unable to maintain Empoli’s top-flight status, with Prandelli’s Genoa staying up courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

But former Italy boss Prandelli’s six-month stint at Stadio Luigi Ferraris has now been brought to an end, with Genoa’s hierarchy handing Andreazzoli the job on a two-year deal.