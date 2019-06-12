Pjanic happy at Juventus amid transfer rumours

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in Miralem Pjanic, but he wants to stay at Juventus.

Miralem Pjanic is happy to stay at Juventus amid speculation he could leave the Serie A champions.

Clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City are all reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Speaking last month, Pjanic described PSG as a “club where all players are ready to go”.

The 29-year-old has won the league in each of his three seasons at Juve since joining from Roma.

Despite rumours he could move on, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international is in no rush to leave Juve.

“I am calm, I still have a four-year contract with Juventus and we love each other,” he told reporters.

“I feel good in Turin, I am at a serious club and I can still give a lot.

“I am also very happy with the fans and I repeat I am in a club that is great.”

Juve are yet to appoint a replacement for departed head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly the Bianconeri’s top target but the former Napoli boss is yet to be released by Chelsea.