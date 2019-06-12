Paul Pogba reveals how he shut down racists during his time in Italy

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed that he once gave a Fiorentina fan his shirt after he was subjected to racial abuse in a game during his stint with Serie A giants Juventus.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 after playing with the Italian club for four seasons. In an interview with The Times, the Frenchman recently revealed that racism was a big problem for him back then, as he was racially abused countless times by opponents, fans and sometimes, even fans of his own club.

“I’ve experienced it and it’s really sad to see that on the football pitch,” Pogba was quoted as saying, by Football Italia.

He added: “The fans that do that, they have even black people in their team, so to do something like that is really low. They don’t respect the player, and they don’t even respect the player in their own team. I don’t know if they’re racist or ignorant or they just don’t want you to perform well. I hear a lot of things but I don’t react, I just smile.”

Pogba then went on to narrate the story of how he responded to a Fiorentina fan who abused him during a Serie A game, many years ago.

“I have a story: once we had a game against Fiorentina and I just came out of the bench and some people were doing the monkey sound, and I said, “why?” So I just gave him my shirt and they were really happy, and then, in the end, they applauded me.”

“I understand they want their team to win, but there are different ways to attract attention. To do something like that, and in 2019, is really low,” he added, before concluding:

“I’m just happy with myself, I enjoy playing football, I enjoy giving a smile to people. That’s it, that’s all I need in life. Don’t think about people who hate, because they just want to pull you back.”

The 26-year-old midfielder was then asked whether he would walk off if he was targeted again. He replied: “When I see the reaction of others, I just think about it and think, would I do that or not? When they do it again, what are you going to say? Are you going to leave the pitch? No!” before concluding:

“If you want to play, you play. Try to score for your team, try to win. In the end, they will come after the game and ask for a picture.”