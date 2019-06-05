Ronaldo is still the world’s best player – Nani

Former Portugal international Nani believes Cristiano Ronaldo is still the world’s best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the world’s best player despite not reaching his usual heights at Juventus, according to former Portugal team-mate Nani.

Ronaldo helped Juve win Serie A and the Supercoppa Italiana in his first season in Italy, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions.

However, that was the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s lowest scoring return since 2008-09, when he netted 26 for Manchester United.

But Nani – now playing for MLS side Orlando City – has no doubt Ronaldo is still the best player in the world.

“It was a successful season for him. I think he did great,” he told Omnisport.

“It is not easy to play in Italy because the football there is very tactical, the defenders there defend a lot.

“He scored a lot of goals, continued to be the best in the world. I think he did great.”

While Juve won an eighth successive Serie A title, they again fell short in their bid for a first Champions League crown since 1996, losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals.