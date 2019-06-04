Juventus legend reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi

The eternal Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry has been given another chapter, courtesy of a Juventus legend who thinks it’s Ronaldo who wins the debate for one particular reason.

Former defender Antonio Cabrini believes CR7 is a better leader than Leo Messi, and hence deserves to be in a category ranked slightly higher than the little magician.

“Ronaldo is probably the best player in the world,” Cabrini revealed to reporters at a Betfair event.

“Obviously the focus in football over the last 10 years has been on the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.”

“My personal opinion is that Ronaldo is better than Messi, but mainly in terms of leadership. Ronaldo has proven himself to be a real leader on a lot of occasions and not just on the pitch. He is a leader in his life as well as in sports.”

“So with all due respect to Messi, there have been a few instances in his career that he came up short,” Cabrini explained.

“That being said, we are speaking about two great players, I think we can all agree on that.”

Cabrini comes from a class of hugely successful Juve players, winning six Serie A titles with the Turin side and developing a strong relationship with the fans as well.