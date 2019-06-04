Former UEFA President gives surprising verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo and Ballon d’Or 2019

Former UEFA President Michel Platini spoke of who he thought was the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or 2019 and surprisingly put Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Platini weighed in on a number of topics including the favourites for the Ballon d’Or 2019, Barcelona’s capitulation at Anfield and French sensation Kylian Mbappe.

Surprisingly, he said the Ballon d’Or this year should go to either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the latter hardly featuring in the discussion after a middling debut season at Juventus.

Ronaldo only managed 23 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances for Juventus, while Messi and Mbappe racked up 51 and 39 goals respectively.

However, Platini ended up ignoring the likes Virgil van Dijk and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have had stellar seasons, and opted for the Portuguese superstar as one of his two picks to win the award.

Platini then weighed in on Barcelona’s collapse at Anfield and mentioned that they wouldn’t have lost 4-0 had Charles Puyol been playing in the team.

He also mentioned that Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the greatest French player of this generation and not Antoine Griezmann.