Lazio president Lotito claims Inzaghi renewal agreed

Simone Inzaghi has agreed to renew his contract as Lazio boss, according to club president Claudio Lotito.

The 43-year-old has been linked with the vacant position at AC Milan, while he was also touted as a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

However, Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo is rumoured to be on the cusp of taking over at Milan, while Maurizio Sarri has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to leave Stamford Bridge for Juve.

And Inzaghi is seemingly set to prolong his stint as Lazio head coach, a scenario Lotito said was always likely to happen despite the media speculation surrounding his future.

“We’ve renewed Inzaghi’s contract,” he told Radio Rai.

“It’s a renewal that, despite what the media said, was expected. I’ve never said anything different.

“Now let’s start over all together to reach the objectives that, for three years, have been within reach but were never reached.

“The formalities still need to be ironed out, but everything is done.”