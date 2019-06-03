Verona punish nine-man Cittadella to win Serie A promotion

Cittadella had two men sent off and their Serie A ambitions crushed by Verona on Sunday.

Verona overturned a daunting deficit as they roared back to Italy’s top flight with a 3-0 second-leg win and 3-2 aggregate triumph over Cittadella in Serie B’s promotion play-off.

Alfredo Aglietti’s men had it all to do after Thursday’s 2-0 defeat but Mattia Zaccagni’s 27th-minute opener set the comeback in motion and Cittadella crumbled in the second half at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

The visitors lost both Luca Parodi and substitute Federico Proia to second yellow cards in a chaotic 15-minute period that saw Samuel Di Carmine level the tie on aggregate.

Verona only needed an aggregate draw to go up by virtue of their higher finish on the table and Karim Laribi settled the tie seven minutes from the end, dashing Cittadella’s bid for a maiden Serie A appearance.