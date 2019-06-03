Reports: Club legend to accept new role of technical director with Serie A giants

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is expected to accept a new role with the Serie A giants in the upcoming days. The former player is set to become the club’s new Technical Director.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio revealed via his official website, that Maldini will be replacing former Director Leonardo Araujo at the role after Araujo resigned last week. Earlier, the former player was AC Milan’s Director of Strategic Development for the Sporting Area for one year.

Last week, Milan manager and former player Gennaro Gattuso resigned from his role at the helm of the club, after failing to lead his team to a Champions League qualification for next season. The Rossoneri finished their 2018-19 Serie A campaign at fifth spot on the league table, one point below fourth-placed Inter Milan and third-placed Atalanta. It meant that Milan lost out on qualifying to the Champions League by point.

While resigning, Gattuso had also announced that he will not be accepting his payments from the club as his morals did not allow him to do so. A day later, Leonardo Araujo followed suit, thereby creating a vacancy in the position of Technical Director.

Gianluca di Marzio further reports that a definitive reply from Maldini is expected to come on Monday. After the Italian accepts the role, the club is set to shift their focus to the hiring of the new coach, as per reports.