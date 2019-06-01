Jose Mourinho reveals real reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s success amid Juventus rumours

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to Juventus in the summer, following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri from the club just a few weeks ago.

And fuelling those rumours in many ways is Jose Mourinho himself, as the Portuguese continues to talk about Juventus’ most influential player today, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The difference is all in his head, it is a natural advantage, it is in his DNA,” Mourinho told Eleven Sports about Ronaldo.

“Ambition, motivation, personal pride are all things that are not bought and that are there from birth.”

“Ronaldo will be like that until the end. He is one of those mentally special players.”

Reports in Italy had earlier suggested that Ronaldo had asked for Mourinho to become coach of Juventus following the exit of Allegri, and the former Manchester United manager has hinted that perhaps he was indeed asked to join Juve by Ronaldo.

“One of the players that I have a great relation with, he plays for a team and he told me, ‘You should come here next season’, and I told him, ‘They don’t love me’”, Mourinho said on beIN Sports.

“He told me, ‘You win three matches and they will start loving you’”.

Having been manager of Inter in the past, Jose perhaps rightfully believes the fans in Turin might not take to him too kindly.