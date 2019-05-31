Juventus 2019/20 away kit leaked – Cristiano Ronaldo to return to white

The pre-season is well and truly underway with clubs already preparing for the upcoming campaign. The first order of business to prepare for the next season is to launch new kits, with many clubs following suit. Juventus are among those clubs who have revealed their home shirt while leaks provide a look at their new away uniform.

Juventus are set for a white away kit for the 2019/20 season, according to Footyheadlines. The Bianconeri will ditch some of the other iconic away colours, such as pink or olive green, to make the switch to white.

The new Juventus away kit is predominantly white and features a white camouflage design. The logos of the kit supplier, Adidas, and the sponsor, Jeep, are in red. Meanwhile, the club badge is also on red, along with the cuffs on both sleeves.

The iconic Adidas stripes which run across the shoulder are also white in colour. Red shorts and white socks are set to complete the strip.

The Bianconeri, meanwhile, have already launched their new home kit for the upcoming season. The shirt features two black and white blocks instead of the usual stripes and has created much furore among the Juventus faithful.

The Serie A champions are also set to receive a third kit for the 2019/20 season. Leaks suggest that that kit will be predominantly blue while featuring a gradient white design.