Breaking: Premier League winner confirmed as Inter Milan coach

Inter Milan put out a tweet confirming that former Chelsea coach and Premier League winner Antonio Conte will take over as manager with immediate effect.

📃 | UFFICIALE Antonio Conte sarà il nuovo allenatore dell’Inter!#WelcomeAntonio pic.twitter.com/AtklPrKlkX — Inter (@Inter) May 31, 2019

Inter Milan parted ways with Luciano Spalletti only yesterday and haven’t wasted any time in announcing Antonio Conte as their new manager.

Conte, who has stayed away from football management this past season after being replaced at Chelsea by Maurizio Sarri, takes up the reins of a club that finished fourth in Serie A.

The Italian guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016/17 in his first season in charge and won the FA Cup with them in 2017/18, before being sacked.

Previously, he had enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus from 2011 till 2014, winning the Serie A thrice consecutively, before taking over as manager of the Italian national team.

It was widely predicted that Conte would replace Spalletti as Inter coach in the days leading up to the appointment as the Nerazzurri sought out a proven winner to help close the gap with Juventus.

Jose Mourinho, another former Chelsea coach who had won the treble with Inter in 2010/11, was also touted to be in the running before Conte eventually got the nod.