Juventus 2019/20 third kit leaked – here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will be wearing

The 2018/19 football season is almost over and the clubs are already looking towards what’s to come. A big part of preparing for the upcoming season is by launching new kits. Juventus have already revealed their new home kit for the next season. And now, their third kit has leaked online. Here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo and Co will be wearing for the season ahead.

Footyheadlines report that the Juventus 2019/20 third kit has leaked online. The website confirms leaks by Instagram user ‘@pjimenez71’, who was the first to get his hands on the shirt. The kit is expected to be blue in colour and features a white pattern, as can be seen below.

The Juventus third kit for the 2019/20 season is predominantly blue with a white pattern. Meanwhile, the pattern becomes more significant towards the bottom of the kit. The Juventus, Adidas, and Jeep logo are said to be in ‘aero blue’, while the shorts and the socks are expected to be of the same colour.

The new kit is set to be launched on July 25.

Meanwhile, Juventus also recently revealed their new home kit for the 2019/20 season, replacing the iconic stripes with two black and white panels much to the anger of the supporters.