Juventus’ Szczesny undergoes knee surgery

Wojciech Szczesny will begin rehabilitation work immediately after successful surgery to solve an ongoing issue with his right knee.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has undergone surgery on his right knee, the club have announced.

Outgoing boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the need for an operation last week but the Poland international was still on the substitutes’ bench for the Serie A champions’ season closer against Sampdoria on Sunday.

A statement on the club’s official website on Tuesday said that the keyhole surgery was successful and that Szczesny would begin rehabilitation work immediately.

The 29-year-old, who was signed from Roma in 2017, made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri in 2018-19.