Reports: Manager of Serie A giants steps down without asking the club to pay up his contract

Serie A club AC Milan’s manager and former Italian international star, Gennaro Gattuso stepped down from his role on Tuesday after his club missed out on Champions League qualification by one point.

It is also being reported that Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo the club’s Sporting Director will follow suit after AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis announced his decision to restrain the club’s expenditure so as to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Milan, Gattuso alla vigilia dell'addio: "Nessuno mi ha detto che non sono più l'allenatore" https://t.co/AHvjsW507g — Repubblica Tv (@RepubblicaTv) May 28, 2019

In a chat with ​La Repubblica, Gattuso revealed that he will not accept the payments owed to him by the club, saying that he could not let his time at ​Milan come down to a question of money.

“Deciding to leave Milan’s bench is not easy. But it’s a decision I had to make. There was not a precise moment in which I made it, it was the sum of these 18 months as coach of a team that for me will never be like the others. Months that I lived with great passion, unforgettable months,” he said, before adding:

“Mine is a painful but thoughtful choice. Am I giving up a two-year contract? Yes, because my story with Milan can never be a question of money.”

In his final speech, Gattuso also said: “I feel I have too much history with this club, I felt more pressure than I probably should have. I’ve barely slept in the past 18 months, mentally I’m in pieces and that is something I must consider.”

“The biggest regret is that we didn’t keep up the same levels of consistency over the past three to four months. We went through too many bad periods,” he concluded.

AC Milan finished at fifth place in the 2018-19 Serie A charts, at 68 points from 38 games – one point short of fourth-placed Inter Milan and third-placed Atalanta SC. By not finishing in the top-four, the Rossoneri failed to qualify for the Champions League as well – which in turn served as the final straw for Gattuso before resigning.