Donnarumma injured in AC Milan’s final Serie A fixture

Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced off in the first half of Champions League-chasing AC Milan’s final match of the Serie A season against SPAL.

The Rossoneri goalkeeper appeared to sustain a muscular injury when kicking the ball and ended up hobbling off in the 21st minute.

Experienced deputy Pepe Reina replaced Donnarumma to make just his fourth league appearance of 2018-19.

Milan were hoping to pip either Atlanta or Inter to a place in the top four, while Roma also remained in contention.