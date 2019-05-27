Serie A |

Sampdoria 2 Juventus 0: Allegri suffers late defeat in final game

Juventus failed to give Massimiliano Allegri a winning send-off as late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari secured a 2-0 win for Sampdoria on Sunday.

The Old Lady have made a habit of winning under Allegri during his five years in charge, lifting five successive league titles, though they fell short of those standards in Genoa and dropped points for a fifth Serie A game on the bounce.

There was a distinct end-of-season feel to the majority of the first half, with excitement lacking and clear-cut chances at a premium.

Proceedings picked up at the start of the second period, with Juve going close three times and having a Moise Kean goal disallowed, but Sampdoria’s more clinical finishing saw them claim victory.

Defrel opened the scoring six minutes from time and Caprari’s gorgeous free-kick allowed Samp to finish the season in style.

It took 34 minutes for the game to show signs of life, as Gaston Ramirez’s cross picked out Serie A top-scorer Fabio Quagliarella and his acrobatic volley from a tight angle found the side-netting.

Juve responded and went even closer a few moments later, but Paulo Dybala could not bundle in from close range, with Jacopo Sala making a vital last-ditch intervention.

The visitors played with greater intent at the start of the second half, with Kean shooting just wide from 12 yards and Dybala striking a volley agonisingly over shortly after the restart.

Kean thought he had broken the deadlock with 10 minutes to go when finding the net after latching on to a throughball, but it was disallowed for offside.

And Sampdoria capitalised soon after, as Defrel found the bottom-left corner with a scuffed effort after linking with Manolo Gabbiadini.

Caprari wrapped things up at the end, firing his unstoppable free-kick into the top-right corner from 25 yards, bringing the curtain down on Allegri’s decorated Juve spell.

