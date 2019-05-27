Sampdoria 2 Juventus 0: Allegri suffers late defeat in final game

Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari scored late on for Sampdoria, as Massimiliano Allegri’s time in charge of Juventus ended in defeat.
The Old Lady have made a habit of winning under Allegri during his five years in charge, lifting five successive league titles, though they fell short of those standards in Genoa and dropped points for a fifth Serie A game on the bounce.
There was a distinct end-of-season feel to the majority of the first half, with excitement lacking and clear-cut chances at a premium.
Proceedings picked up at the start of the second period, with Juve going close three times and having a Moise Kean goal disallowed, but Sampdoria’s more clinical finishing saw them claim victory.
Defrel opened the scoring six minutes from time and Caprari’s gorgeous free-kick allowed Samp to finish the season in style.
FT: A championship-winning season draws to a close.#SampJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/gnMbapLmhq
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 26, 2019
Juve responded and went even closer a few moments later, but Paulo Dybala could not bundle in from close range, with Jacopo Sala making a vital last-ditch intervention.
The visitors played with greater intent at the start of the second half, with Kean shooting just wide from 12 yards and Dybala striking a volley agonisingly over shortly after the restart.
Kean thought he had broken the deadlock with 10 minutes to go when finding the net after latching on to a throughball, but it was disallowed for offside.
And Sampdoria capitalised soon after, as Defrel found the bottom-left corner with a scuffed effort after linking with Manolo Gabbiadini.
Caprari wrapped things up at the end, firing his unstoppable free-kick into the top-right corner from 25 yards, bringing the curtain down on Allegri’s decorated Juve spell.