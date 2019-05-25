Juventus teammate calls Cristiano Ronaldo a god after debut Serie A season

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini referred to Cristiano Ronaldo as a ‘deity’ after the Portuguese sensation’s debut Serie A season yielded their eighth successive Scudetto.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus’ scoring charts with 21 goals and 11 assists in 31 Serie A game as the Italian side cantered to yet another domestic title – their eighth on the trot.

However, it hasn’t only been on the pitch that the Portuguese sensation’s influence has been telling, as centre defender Giorgio Chiellini attested.

“It was very important to fill the void that Gigi [Buffon] left,” said the Italian to Tuttosport.

“Cristiano was an example for everyone, with his dedication to work. He integrated perfectly into the city.

However, he didn’t cut short his praise there, and went on to refer to Ronaldo as a ‘deity’.

“He is a deity, a superior entity,” said Chiellini.

The 34 year old defender, who has 505 appearances for Juventus, then went on to describe the relationship that the club enjoyed with departing coach Massimiliano Allegri, stating that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Italian would return to the helm in the near future.

“He [Allegri] probably did something unrepeatable,” he stated.

“That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised to see him again at Juve in a few years. The love that Max has for Juventus and vice versa is so great that tomorrow they can be found again quietly.”