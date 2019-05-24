Reports: Former Juventus coach Allegri seemingly confirms Pep Guardiola’s impending move

Another day, another Pep Guardiola to Juventus rumour. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus over the past week, despite denying the rumours himself. And now, the same rumours have apparently been confirmed by former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Local newspaper Sport Legnano (via One Football) reported Massimiliano Allegri was asked by a Juventus fan who his successor would be. He replied: “A manager of Manchester is coming.”

The latest rumours fall in line with the reports going around, that Pep Guardiola is going to be the next Juventus manager. The Bianconeri will reportedly offer the Spaniard a four-year deal worth €24 Million annually. Moreover, the latest reports also claim that the Manchester City boss will be unveiled on June 14.

However, the Citizens have strongly denied those rumours. City board member came forward to answer the questions about Guardiola’s future.

“It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kinds of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

“He is a great professional and he can’t believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Guardiola recently created history with Manchester City, when he led the Citizens to a memorable domestic treble. The Manchester-based club won the Premier League for a second-straight year as well, beating Liverpool by a single point.