Chiellini would ‘hate’ to see former Juventus boss Conte at Inter

Antonio Conte coached Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus and Italy, but the defender says he would “hate” to see him take charge of Inter.

Giorgio Chiellini still holds Antonio Conte in high regard and the Juventus defender would “hate” to see his former club and international boss take charge at Inter.

Conte, out of work since leaving Premier League side Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, has been tipped to take over from Luciano Spalletti at San Siro following the conclusion of the season.

The ex-Italy manager has not been in charge of a Serie A club since leaving Juve for the national team in 2014 after guiding the Bianconeri to three successive league titles.

Chiellini was a key part of those championship-winning teams and he is uncomfortable with the possibility of Conte coaching one of Juve’s major rivals.

“I would hate to see him there, but it’s part of life,” the defender told Tuttosport.

“I understand that they are professionals, but to see him at Inter would make me [feel] weird.

“It is not a criticism, everyone knows that with Antonio I have a special relationship.

“What can I say, I hope everything goes well for him, but nothing can win at Inter.

“It is the truth, so much so that when he coached Chelsea I rooted for him. At Inter, I can’t do it, really…”