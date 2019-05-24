Reports: Italian World Cup winner set for possible role with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

One of Italy’s World Cup winning stars from 2006 just might be ready to take on a coaching stint with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, it appears.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Daniele De Rossi would be ‘gladly’ wanted at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola if he decides that coaching is what is wants to do after finishing up his playing career.

The report suggests that De Rossi would have plenty of options available to him following his announcement that he is ending his 18 year stint at AS Roma this season.

Roma squad pays tribute to Daniele De Rossi

If he decides to continue playing, there are reportedly offers from Boca Juniors as well as Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs in US, but Manchester City is by far the most lucrative when it comes to coaching.

City had offered De Rossi a huge deal back in 2012, but he decided to stay at Roma and be loyal to his boyhood club, but could take on the coaching job now with a very different feel in place.

De Rossi’s love for the band ‘Oasis’ however, may just prove to be a deciding factor as well.

“They’re the band from my teenage years. I grew up listening to them and I know all their songs off by heart,” he had said.

“I liked those guys, they were real characters. They weren’t always conventional or very easily approachable but I really liked the stereotype they represented – rock stars off their heads.”