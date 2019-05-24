Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to be issued summons in rape case after major development takes place

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have suffered a major blow in the ongoing rape charges issued against him by Kathryn Mayorga, with her lawyers now making an important discovery.

According to the Daily Mirror, Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyers have now been able to track down the full address of Cristiano Ronaldo’s house in Italy, and have enlisted Italy’s Central Authority to deliver summons and complaint.

Ronaldo back for Portugal in Nations League semi-final as Santos announces squad

The document is expected to be sent in the next couple of weeks, the report suggests, once translation has been completed.

Ronaldo’s lawyers had earlier refused to share any details of his residence, and hence no summons was able to be issued, but that has now all changed with this major development in the story.

“Records go blank when he searches anything for Ronaldo. Property records have been blacked out,” the documents alleged.

A US judge had earlier allowed an extended period of 180 days to Mayorga’s team of lawyers to find the address of Ronaldo after they had initially failed to find the superstar’s home.

The alleged rape incident took place ten years ago at a hotel in Las Vegas in US, but did not come to light till much later on since Mayorga felt intimidated and initially accepted money to keep quiet.

(Image courtesy: Daily Mirror and WENN)