WATCH: A look back at Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Italy in the summer of 2018, looking for a new challenge. The Portugal international had won four UEFA Champions League titles with his previous club Real Madrid, as well as two league titles. But how did the five-time Ballon d’Or winner fare in his first season at Juventus?

Juventus sent the football world into a shock when they swooped in to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Not only were the Bianconeri getting a five-time Champions League winner, but they were also getting a player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.

The formalities aside, Ronaldo was presented to the Juventus fans July 10, 2018. A month later, he made his official debut for the club. The former Real Madrid star had to wait until matchday four of the Serie A to net his first goal for his new club. He scored once, and then again, against Sassuolo to give Juventus a narrow two-one win.

And from there on, the floodgates opened. The Portugal international netted freely and at important times for Juventus. He finished his domestic season scoring twenty-one goals in thirty appearances, as the Bianconeri lifted the Serie A title.

Ronaldo’s season did hit some sour notes, however. He was famously sent off in the UEFA Champions League for an act of aggression against Valencia and had to wait till matchday four to net his first goal of the season. He did not score again in the entire group stage.

The Portuguese phenom did score a memorable hattrick against Atletico Madrid in the round-of-16 to overturn a two-nil deficit. Nevertheless, he couldn’t help his side make it past the quarterfinals, as Ajax knocked them out.

Looking back at Cristiano Ronaldo and his first season in Italy, one can safely categorize it as a success. The Portugal international did not win the Champions League trophy but he still helped the Juventus continue their dominance in Serie A.