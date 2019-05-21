WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo smacks his son in the head with Serie A trophy after Juventus triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo had another breathtaking season at the very top of the beautiful game, and though he may have missed out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy, he did bag the Serie A crown.

CR7 was a part of the celebrations as Juve lifted another Scudetto title, but found life slightly difficult around none other than his own son.

Cristiano junior was a part of the group on the pitch as they celebrated winning the Serie A, but he couldn’t have anticipated this reaction from his own father during the celebratory moments.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his son a first taste of silverware 😅 pic.twitter.com/udrfx99Jp5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2019

As can be seen, a distracted Ronaldo accidentally smacks his son in the head with the trophy in an awkward moment, and then brushes his girlfriend in a similar manner, in a rather hilarious bit of action.

Fans found the moment rather funny, and chimed in with their own take on the situation.

Watching it back, the Ronaldo family handled the exchange like bosses soon after.