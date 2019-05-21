Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo picks former Manchester United manager as next Juventus boss

In a rather sensational bit of news, Cristiano Ronaldo has picked who he wants to be next Juventus manager, and it is an absolute bombshell.

According to La Gazetta Dello Sport, Ronaldo wants Jose Mourinho to become the next Juventus boss, since Massimiliano Allegri will part ways with the club next season.

The report suggests that Mourinho has been backed by super agent Jorge Mendes as well as the great CR7 to succeed at Juve, and his ability to win big trophies may well be the main reason why.

It is also pertinent to note that Ronaldo enjoyed one of his best ever seasons of football while playing under Jose at Real Madrid, and is keen to work with him again.

It was earlier reported that the Portuguese superstar didn’t exactly end on very good terms with his compatriot at Madrid, but that seems to be in the past as cooler heads have prevailed since.

Mourinho managed Juve’s bitter Serie A rivals Inter Milan back in the day, winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) as well, after which he enjoyed stints at Real Madrid, Chelsea and most recently, Manchester United.

Apart from Mourinho, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte have also been linked with the Juve top job.