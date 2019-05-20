Social media asks for Paul Pogba’s Juventus return after Manchester United star is spotted during title celebrations

Manchester United fans are still divided on the impact of Paul Pogba after the star midfielder went through another inconsistent campaign. The Frenchman is set to attract more heat from some sections of the Red Devils fanbase after images of him joining in Juventus’s title-winning celebrations emerged.

Paul Pogba was spotted in Turin on the night when Juventus stars celebrated their title-winning exploits. A former Bianconeri himself, Pogba joined the likes of Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic for the celebrations.

Images have since emerged of Pogba partying in Turin in the same nightclub as ex-teammate Paulo Dybala. The images were reportedly taken by Miralem Pjanic’s cousin, who also posed for a picture with the Juventus man and the Serie A trophy.

Paul Pogba is in Turin and at the same club as Pinsoglio, Pjanić and Dybala. 👀 📸 | @bianconeribra pic.twitter.com/6UrckERCHS — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) May 20, 2019

#Pogba está na boate onde a Juve foi comemorar o scudetto. Na foto ele está com o primo e os amigos do #Pjanic pic.twitter.com/Um8n6lQzSC — Bianconeri Brasil (@bianconeribra) May 20, 2019

Paul Pogba moved from Juventus to Manchester United back in 2016 for a then world record fee. He linked up with manager Jose Mourinho, who was signed by the Red Devils following his sacking from Chelsea.

In his three years since returning, the Frenchman has helped United lift two major trophies – the UEFA Europa League and the Carabao Cup. However, his inconsistent form and off-field issues have not gone down well with a majority of fans.

Manchester United finished sixth in their latest Premier League campaign, missing out on the UEFA Champions League in process. Pogba, however, finished as the club’s top scorer in the league with thirteen goals.