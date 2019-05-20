Cristiano Ronaldo is officially Serie A’s most wasteful player of the season

Recent statistical data has revealed that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wasted the most number of chances in the 2018-19 season of the Serie A.

According to Opta, Ronaldo missed 16 big chances for the Bianconeris in 31 league appearances for the club in the season. He was followed closely by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) and Ciro Immobile (Lazio), who missed 15 big chances each.

Overall, Ronaldo averaged 5.7 shots per game (as per WhoScored) and he scored a total of 21 league goals, as Juventus won their eighth successive Serie A title in a row. Despite his stunning tally, he finished behind Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta), and Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa and AC Milan) in the top scorer’s table.

Although he won the league in his first season in Italy, the Portuguese superstar couldn’t help the Bianconeri attain the Holy Grail, as they fell short in their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League title. Meanwhile, their quest to pair up the domestic league title with the domestic cup also came to a jolting stop, when they were thrashed three-nil by Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Nevertheless, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was crowned the Serie A player of the year in his first season. The former Real Madrid star scored some important goals during Juventus’s title run-in.