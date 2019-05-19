Reports: Juventus decide on new boss for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co

Juventus announced the departure of head coach Massimiliano Allegri after yet another title-winning season. The Italian leaves the club after guiding them five successive Serie A titles. It’s fair to say that Allegri’s successor has a difficult task at hand. However, the Bianconeri have reportedly made a decision regarding the next manager.

According to Football Italia, Juventus have chosen current Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi as the man to replace Massimiliano Allegri. The report states that Inzaghi is now leading the race to be appointed as the next manager at the Allianz Stadium and has been told to wait for further information.

Earlier reports indicated that Juventus were interested in Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola as well. However, the former has seemingly already agreed a deal to become the next Inter Milan manager while the latter officially removed his name out of the running in his latest press conference. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho were also considered, although Inzaghi remains the favourite at this point.

Simone Inzaghi is currently the manager of Lazio, for who he had played from 1999 till 2010. He took over as the head coach of his former club from Stefano Pioli on April 3, 2016, and has since led his side to two eighth and two fifth place finishes.