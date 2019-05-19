Cristiano Ronaldo picks up yet another individual award after successful year at Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had a remarkable year at Italy, finishing with 21 goals and 11 assists as the Bianconeris clinched their eighth successive Serie A title.

The win became all the more sweet for the Portuguese legend, when he was further named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in Serie A for 2018-19. The award was handed out by the Lega Serie A, based on calculations made via Opta Sports and Netco Sports, with Serie A, Coppa Italia and Italian Supercoppa performances taken into account.

Overall, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances across all the three competitions.

A few other players were also handed out awards under other categories.

Inter Milan captain and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic received the award for Best Goalkeeper, while Napoli center back Kalidou Koulibaly became Best Defender.

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was awarded the Best Midfielder, despite a disappointing campaign in the 2018-19 season.

36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria added another feather to his cap, taking home the Best Striker award thanks to his 26 Serie A goals. He is also the top-scorer in the competition.

AC Roma teenager and exciting new talent, Nicolo Zaniolo was rightly awarded Best Young Player of 2018-19 in Italy.