Cristiano Ronaldo pays classy tribute to departing Juventus coach Max Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to the departing Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus gears up for a managerial change before the beginning of next season.

It was announced in the past couple of days that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri would be stepping down at the end of the season, after guiding the club to its eighth successive Scudetto.

Under his stewardship, Juventus also won the Supercopa Italiana this campaign.

In a classy message to the departing 51-year-old Italian, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media expressing his gratitude and commending him as a coach and a person.

Grazie mister! Abbiamo vissuto un solo anno insieme ma è stato eccezionale perché oltre a essere un grande allenatore sei un grande uomo. È stato un piacere lavorare con te! pic.twitter.com/n2ojUGI84M — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 18, 2019

The translated message read:

Thank you Mister! We lived a single year together but it was awesome because besides being a great coach, you are a great man. It’s been a pleasure working with you!

Ronaldo finished the season with 28 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances, besides being names the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in Serie A after guiding Juventus to yet another domestic title.

However, it has been a disappointing season as a whole for the Portuguese attacker and Allegri, who weren’t able to inspire Juventus to European glory.