5 realistic options to replace Max Allegri at Juventus

Juventus announced that Max Allegri will leave the club at the end of the season after winning 11 trophies in five years. Many top managers have been linked with the vacant job but the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are unrealistic options for varied reasons.

FOX Sports Asia picks out five realistic options to replace Allegri.

#5. Erik ten Hag

Several top European clubs are in search of a new manager and Erik ten Hag will be top of the priority list after leading a young Ajax side to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

The Dutchman recently said that he will stay at Ajax beyond the summer but his mind could be swayed once the stars of the current team are sold to the highest bidders.

Ajax scored 175 goals in only 58 games this season and 119 of those were scored in only 34 league games. Ten Hag’s tactics are a far cry from what Max Allegri used at Juventus but if he is appointed as manager and can instil his philosophy at the Serie A club, then Juventus could be scoring goals for fun with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

#4. Simone Inzaghi

During his playing days, Simone Inzaghi lived in the shadows of his older brother, Filippo Inzaghi, but as a manager, Simone is creating an impressive resume after taking charge of Lazio in 2016.

Inzaghi has a win percentage of 53.25 with Lazio and he has done an exceptional job at the club despite losing players such as Stefan de Vrij, Felipe Anderson, Antonio Candreva, Lucas Biglia, Wesley Hoedt and Keita Baldé during his tenure.

The Italian has also won two trophies with Lazio. The first was the Supercoppa Italiana in 2017 when his side beat Juventus in a dramatic match and the second was the Coppa Italia which his side won this season.

In 2017/18, his side scored a league highest 89 goals with Ciro Immobile finishing as the Golden Boot winner. Imagine the carnage he can cause with the firepower at Juventus?

#3. Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has done fantastically well to take Chelsea to two cup finals and qualify for the Champions League in his debut season despite the fact that the Chelsea squad needs a massive overhaul. He could end the season as a Europa League winner but speculation over his future at Chelsea just don’t go away and a certain section of the Chelsea fans are quite unhappy with the Italian.

While at Napoli, Sarri gained admirers for his offensive approach and under him they scored 318 goals in only 147 games and he also had an impressive win percentage of 65.99. His Napoli side in 2017/18 gave Juventus their toughest title race in the last eight years as they scored 91 points!

Juventus have always been known admirers of the Chelsea boss but it would have been extremely difficult for them to poach the manager from Napoli. Now, however, the scenario is different.

Under Sarri, Gonzalo Higuain equalled the record for most goals in a single Serie A season. If Sarri can get Higuain to do that, Cristiano Ronaldo will be smacking his lips at the prospect of playing under him.

#2. Antonio Conte

The role Antonio Conte played in taking Juventus to where they are today is massive. When Conte took over as Juventus manager in 2011, he inherited a side that finished seventh in the previous season and in his first season in charge, he made them undefeated league champions.

Conte won five trophies in his three years in charge of Juventus with a win percentage of 67.1. It was meticulous planning and some shrewd signings under him that put Juve back among Europe’s elite clubs.

He departed from Juventus after a fallout with the club’s management which makes his return to the club quite difficult. However, many Juventus fans would love to see him back at the club and as a manager, Conte has evolved after his stint in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea manager is being heavily linked with the Inter Milan job. So, Juve will need to act quickly if they want to bring back the man who put them back on the map.

#1. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps spent five years of his playing career at Juventus winning ten trophies including the club’s last Champions League title in 1996. After becoming a manager, Deschamps was in charge of Juventus in 2006/07 and he led the club back to the Serie A.

The Frenchman resigned as Juve manager with two games left to play in the season as he had several clashes with the club’s management. Deschamps found a lot of success since leaving Juventus and the most notable achievement of his is winning the World Cup with France last year.

Twelve years have passed since he left Juventus and a lot has changed at the club since. He will inherit one of the best squads in football if he takes over as Juventus manager and given his resume, he will surely have a certain degree of control over how the club is run.

It won’t be easy to convince him to part ways with the national team and return to management at the club level after the success he has had,Juven but you never know.