OFFICIAL: Juventus sack manager Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus have announced that Massimiliano Allegri will not be their manager from the 2019/20 season.

The two remaining Serie A matches this season will be the last Allegri will manage at Juventus. The club hasn’t revealed details about his possible replacement.

The Italian joined Juventus in 2014 and has since won the Serie A title in all five seasons. On top of that, he has helped the club to UEFA Champions League finals on two occasions, has four Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana as well.

Allegri had a year left on his current contract with Juventus.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season.

“The coach and the President, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow’s press conference – Saturday 18 May, at 2pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium,” a club statement read.