Marchisio wants Klopp at Juventus if Allegri departs

Massimiliano Allegri’s future at Juventus is in doubt and Claudio Marchisio dreams of seeing Jurgen Klopp take over.

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio wants Jurgen Klopp to take over at the club if Massimiliano Allegri leaves, although he accepts such a move is unlikely.

Allegri’s future has been in doubt ever since Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juve had been considered among the favourites for the competition following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, with many suggesting he was the missing piece of the puzzle after the Serie A champions reached the final in 2017 and were narrowly knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid last term.

Allegri is reportedly due to hold talks with club president Andrea Agnelli on Wednesday, with the meeting likely to determine whether or not the coach leaves a year before his contract expires.

If the two parties do opt to sever ties, Marchisio – who left for Zenit last year after spending 13 years a Juve player – is dreaming of seeing Liverpool manager Klopp in Turin.

When asked which coach he would like to see signed if Allegri does leave, Marchisio told Tuttosport: “One that I believe cannot be had: Jurgen Klopp.

“I like his game and I like his way of playing football until the death. He would do very well in Italian football.

“But, if Allegri remains, I wouldn’t see anything wrong with that, because he’s a coach who always wins.”