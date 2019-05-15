Napoli owner takes dig at Allegri, calls Cristiano Ronaldo the new Juventus coach

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid back in summer 2018. The Portuguese phenom became an instant hit in Turin, winning the league title in his first season. However, one Italian football club owner feels that such was the personality of the ex-Red Devil, that he ended up taking over the dressing room from the head coach Massimiliano Allegri!

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is known for his no-nonsense comments. And the Italian filmmaker was at it again when he remarked that Cristiano Ronaldo, not Allegri, was the true coach of Juventus this season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong because he’s replaced his Coach with his presence. What’s [Allegri] had to do this season?” De Laurentiis said during an interview with Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

“The real motivator is Ronaldo, he’s the man of the dressing room. When I saw him play for his national team, I saw him sitting on the bench driving his team and shouting more than his Coach to make them win.”

When asked about a potential deal for the Portuguese phenom, the Italian movie mogul stated that he was always out of his means.

“I couldn’t afford him: my parents taught me that you have to always work within your means.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Italy came to be a successful one, with the former Real Madrid star winning the league title. However, the four-time Champions League winner suffered an early exit from his favourite competition at the hands of Ajax.