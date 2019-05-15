No punishment for Cagliari over alleged Kean racist chanting

Lega Serie A have confirmed there will be no punishment given to Cagliari after fans allegedly targeted Juventus striker Moise Kean.

Kean celebrated by holding his arms outstretched to the home supporters at the Sardegna Arena after scoring in Juve’s 2-0 win last month.

The 19-year-old later posted an image of the celebration on his Instagram account with the caption: “The best way to respond to racism.”

Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci was widely criticised after he suggested the Italy striker had provoked supporters, while Cagliari’s chairman Tommaso Giulini denied hearing racist chants.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced it was investigating the matter but Lega Serie A said on Wednesday the case has been closed.

This announcement was condemned by Kick It Out, a UK-based anti-discrimination campaign group, who hit out at the FIGC over the matter.

“Embarrassing. Pathetic. Disgraceful,” Kick It Out posted on Twitter in response to the news.

“Racism will never be kicked out of football while decisions like this continue to take place – @FIGC should hang their heads in shame.”

Kean, one of Italy’s finest young players, was ordered to pay a €2,000 fine for an act of simulation during the Cagliari contest.