2006 World Cup winner and club legend to leave at end of season

AS Roma legend and World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, veteran midfielder Daniele de Rossi will leave the Italian side at the end of the season, as per an official announcement from the club on Tuesday.

With that, the 35-year-old will be putting an end to his 19-year old career with Romans, with whom he signed in 2000 from his hometown club Ostia Mare as a 16-year old.

Overall, De Rossi has made 615 appearances for AS Roma across various domestic and continental competitions, and has also scored 63 goals for them. His final game for the club will be against Parma on Sunday, 26th May – which is also Roma’s last game of the season.

LIVE: la conferenza stampa di Daniele De Rossi https://t.co/8ImpujaBJ5 — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 14, 2019

De Rossi: "Roma and I chose each other. There is a lot of love between us, both now and in the future – even if it will be in another form. "Don't bet against seeing me in with the fans at a few away games, having a sandwich and a beer and cheering on my friends." pic.twitter.com/SuVKmuR4Wc — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

De Rossi: "Eventually I would like to be a coach. At this point I don't see myself becoming a director, but at Roma a role like that would have some meaning. I need to go away and study, to learn – it will be a long journey." pic.twitter.com/pbOVxyrX0a — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

De Rossi: "I've always loved Roma. My advice to the fans is to back this squad: they are a good group, who deserve respect. "Romanismo is important for this club and it still has it – with Florenzi, with Pellegrini. But they must not copy me, they need to forge their own path." pic.twitter.com/QGJLTID60M — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 14, 2019

“Roma and I chose each other,” De Rossi said, when asked about his club. “There is a lot of love between us, both now and in the future – even if it will be in another form.”

“Looking back, some specific moments I would change,” he added. “But overall, I wouldn’t change anything about staying loyal to this team. If I had a magic wand, I would have put a few more trophies on the mantelpiece,” he signed off. De Rossi won the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, as well as the Supercoppa in 2007 with Roma.

“We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career – even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. On behalf of everyone at Roma, I’d like to thank De Rossi for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants,” said Roma president Jim Pallotta.