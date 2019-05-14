Juventus boss Max Allegri reveals the similarity between Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Juventus are a club that have had some incredible players over the years, and in Cristiano Ronaldo, they perhaps have their most iconic of all time.

And manager Massimiliano Allegri knows exactly what to expect from the Portuguese superstar, and he likens his qualities to one of his most experienced players at AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“In terms of mentality, he is stronger than anyone else. Every day he finds personal objectives to hit and he can find them within himself,” Allegri said about Ronaldo.

Allegri backs Cristiano Ronaldo

“A player who has won everything he has at the age of 34 will find it difficult to feel hungry, but he is deadly in that sense. He has this determination that is incredible.”

“We should all learn from Ronaldo, and I too have learned, because it’s not everyone who gets to work with the best player in the world.”

“For example, on Saturday morning we have a game between ranks in training. He has fun, but his fun is winning the game. I explained it to him, and I’ve written the same about Ibra in the book, his idea of fun is winning, but I told him not everyone is like that and for some there’s fun in a back-heel flick, a cheeky move, etc. And then later you bring that into the match situation.”

“I had Ibra at Milan, who every day would get angry about a misplaced pass and I told him that if everyone was as talented as him, there would be no problems.”

“I told him he was the one who had to put himself at the disposal of the others, just as the best and most talented must always do with his peers.”

“It’s difficult for the others to climb up to that level, so you must have the humility to not make it difficult for whoever is below you. That’s true of life and not just in football, so in that sense Ronaldo is very good.”