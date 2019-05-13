WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo mocks AS Roma defender for being too short

Juventus crashed to a 2-0 defeat to AS Roma in Serie A but the headlines were stolen by a heated confrontation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Alessandro Florenzi.

Ronaldo was embroiled in a confrontation with the Roma captain and didn’t hesitate to tell him exactly what he thought of him, mocking his height in the process.

According to beIN Sports correspondent Tancredi Palmeri, Ronaldo literally told Florenzi to shut his mouth because he was too short to speak. However, it was Florenzi who would have the last laugh as he scored Roma’s opener in the 79th minute before veteran striker Eden Dzeko wrapped up the points for I Giallorossi with a late second.

Cristiano Ronaldo having an issue with short people since Messi times?… Here him quarrelling with Florenzi, telling him literally:

Ronaldo has 28 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances for Juventus so far this season, but was powerless to prevent his side from succumbing to only their second league defeat all campaign.

However, having already cantered to the Serie A title, all of Juventus’ remaining matches are merely academic at this point.

AS Roma, on the other hand, kept their hopes of finishing in the top 4 and qualifying for the Champions League alive with a vital victory over the league leaders.