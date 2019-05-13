I have a year on my contract – Allegri hints at Juventus stay

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a Juventus exit for several weeks, but he seems to have suggested he will stay for another year.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hinted he will be staying at the club next season after pointing out he has a year remaining on his contract.

Allegri’s future has been in doubt ever since Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juve had been considered among the favourites for the competition following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, with many suggesting he was the missing piece of the puzzle after the Serie A club reached the final and last eight in the two previous campaigns, but they fell at the quarter-final stage again.

Reports have claimed there are several players who may opt to depart should Allegri stay, while the coach revealed on Saturday that he is due for talks with president Andrea Agnelli next week.

But Allegri’s latest comments seem to suggest staying at the Serie A champions for another year looks likely.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Roma, he said: “I still have another year left on my contract.

“But it’s important to analyse this season and the next season. We must have clear ideas and be very clear in our assessments.[Vice chairman Pavel] Nedved said, ‘Only time will tell’. He was good to put it that way.

“It’s normal that the team should [try to] improve every year and the club has been very good in improving the team every summer.

“The margin for error will become even smaller and winning will be even more difficult, even in the league. I have clear ideas about the team

“Every year it’s said, ‘Allegri leaves’, but I am calm because I’ve had an evaluation in my mind since November.

“We have to work with the players we have, but we are always thinking about the future, because certain things must be changed.

“[The meeting with Agnelli] will not be before Tuesday. We will see each other during the week.

“I am at an extraordinary club, which has allowed me to take away a lot of satisfaction, but there is another season. What we have done counts for nothing [next season].”